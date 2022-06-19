UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Commemorates International Day For Countering Hate Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan commemorates International Day for Countering Hate Speech

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the International Day for Countering Hate Speech.

In a statement the Foreign Office Spokesperson Sunday said, "this day is an important occasion to renew global solidarity for combating hate speech which is the prime catalyst for hatred, inter-religious discord, discrimination, incitement to violence, and acts of violence against people and communities." Pakistan had been advocating for an international framework against hate speech, disinformation and balanced approach between fundamental freedoms and responsibilities, he added.

He said the tragic hate crimes and incidents witnessed around the world were a clear verdict against those who justify hate speech, denigration and vilification of religious personalities and symbols, and derogatory remarks to hurt sentiments of minorities, as the fundamental freedom of expression or opinion.

"Guided by the vision of our founding fathers, Pakistan has always been at the forefront of international initiatives for promoting peace, tolerance, inter-cultural and inter-faith harmony and respect, both at home and abroad." He said based on principles enshrined in our Constitution, the government had taken a number of steps domestically for combating hate speech whilst promoting fundamental freedoms. Moreover, judicial and administrative avenues had been strengthened in order to provide remedial measures to the victims of hate speech such as the establishment of National Commissions, effective implementation of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, strengthening of law enforcement agencies concerned with hate speech and so on, he added.

He said, "moreover, curbing hate speech is one of the cross-cutting themes in various National Action Plans. As we commemorate this day, we are particularly alarmed at the global resurgence in Islamophobia, xenophobia, hatred and acts of violence against minorities." "Even as victims of violence belong to diverse religious minorities across the world, there is a disproportionate growth in hate speech and stigmatization of Muslim communities and individuals, leading to acts of violence." "In our own region, the BJP-RSS dispensation, inspired by the extremist Hindutva ideology, is embarked upon a campaign to cleanse India of all vestiges of its Islamic heritage and making Muslims second class citizens, even non-citizens. The ensuing hate speech and consequent hate crimes have reached unprecedented levels. The recent calls for Muslim genocide, state complicity in extra-judicial measures, and state-sponsored grave human rights abuses against Muslims protestors, in the backdrop of hate-driven derogatory remarks made towards the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by the senior BJP officials, are alarming and highly condemnable. The international community must end impunity for perpetrators of such abominable hate speech and crimes."On its part, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to advance the international efforts to protect individuals from hate speech and related xenophobia, intolerance, discrimination, negative stereotyping, stigmatization, violence and incitement to violence and will reinforce efforts to promote inter-faith and inter-civilizational understanding and harmony.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Sunday Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

12 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

21 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

22 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

22 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.