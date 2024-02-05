Pakistan commemorates Kashmir Solidarity day every year for just struggle of Kashmiri brethren :Rehmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, the chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League has said that the Pakistan commemorates Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 every year in order to show its unending political, moral, and diplomatic support for the just struggle of Kashmiri brethren for their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said that Pakistan supports and sympathizes with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and their ongoing struggle for freedom.

Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a testament of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the resolution of the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions and provision of justice and peace to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Rehmani added.

He stressed that the entire world should expose real face of India at global level and raise alarms over the unjust and illegal persecution of peaceful Kashmiri leadership.

He said that Kashmiri leaders are either languishing in jails or kept under house arrest. He further said that the grave of the late Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani had been turned into a sub-jail by India, making it inaccessible to visitors.

He urged the world to be watchful as false and fabricated charges might be used by Modi-led regime to impose death sentence on Yasin Malik through biased legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone thanked Pakistan for its continued and unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support for the just struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in determining their destiny through the right of self-determination.

He said that India had been involved in genocide, extra judicial killings, torture in custody, the use of chemical weapons, violence against children and women, enforced disappearances, pellet gun usage, collective punishment, black laws, false flag operations, and fake police encounters in its failing effort to suppress the freedom movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone shows his concerns over Modi’s move of establishing illegal hindu settlements in IIOJK to alter the demographic landscape and turn Muslim majority into a minority in the region. She said the issuance of Kashmiri domiciles to non-Kashmiri by India had seen a significant increase after the Indian illegal actions of August 05, 2019.