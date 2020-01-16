UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Commends UN Security Council For Discussing Jammu And Kashmir - Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:54 PM

Pakistan Commends UN Security Council for Discussing Jammu and Kashmir - Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad welcomes the recent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Islamabad welcomes the recent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday.

The Security Council gathered on Wednesday for an informal consultation on Kashmir, organized on the request of Pakistan and China.

"Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council's agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation," Khan tweeted.

In August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, followed by a communication clampdown, provoking a sharp reaction from the neighboring Pakistan, which claimed New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population.

China has been maintaining strong diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan since 1951, serving as a counterweight to India's influence in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister United Nations China Split Jammu New Delhi August Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor changed: Source ..

22 minutes ago

UAE’s first &#039;solar concentrator&#039; insta ..

26 minutes ago

Al Hilal Bank to sell Takaful to Siraj Holding

41 minutes ago

Fiji keen to work with UAE to create global model ..

41 minutes ago

Sonam Kapoor slams Uber after 'scariest experience ..

17 minutes ago

19-year old student kills mother of three for refu ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.