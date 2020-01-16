Pakistan Commends UN Security Council for Discussing Jammu and Kashmir - Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad welcomes the recent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the situation in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday

The Security Council gathered on Wednesday for an informal consultation on Kashmir, organized on the request of Pakistan and China.

"Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu & Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, J&K remains on the Security Council's agenda & its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation," Khan tweeted.

In August, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories, followed by a communication clampdown, provoking a sharp reaction from the neighboring Pakistan, which claimed New Delhi was mistreating the region's Muslim population.

China has been maintaining strong diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan since 1951, serving as a counterweight to India's influence in the region.