Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) State Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal reinforced the nation’s commitment to sustainable waste management and a circular economy.

On the eve of International Day of Zero Waste, she emphasized on this year’s theme, “Towards Zero Waste in Fashion and Textiles,” Dr. Kharal highlighted Pakistan’s proactive measures to combat environmental degradation while fostering economic resilience through green policies.

In a strong appeal for collective action, Dr. Kharal underscored the urgent need to address waste generation, particularly from the textile industry, a major contributor to pollution.

“Transitioning to a circular economy isn’t just an environmental imperative, it’s an economic opportunity,” she stated, pointing to Pakistan’s forthcoming National Policy on Circular Economy as a roadmap for sustainable industrial practices.

The minister cited flagship initiatives like "Living Indus, a U.N.-recognized ecosystem restoration project and the "National Action Roadmap on Plastic Pollution" as evidence of Pakistan’s tangible progress. These efforts align with global sustainability goals while addressing local challenges, such as plastic waste and unsustainable consumption patterns.

Dr. Kharal also called for public-private collaboration, urging citizens to adopt waste-conscious lifestyles. “From reducing food waste to supporting recycling, every action counts,” she said, praising community-led efforts and corporate partnerships that amplify impact.

“Together, we can turn the tide on waste building a cleaner, greener Pakistan for future generations,”Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal.