Pakistan committed for fostering cordial relations with Australia: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday expressed Pakistan's strong commitment to fostering cordial and friendly relations with Australia.

During a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, he highlighted the importance of enhancing parliamentary diplomacy as a means of expanding bilateral ties between the two nations.

In the meeting, comprehensive deliberations were held on a range of issues, including the strengthening of bilateral ties, regional cooperation, and global matters of mutual interest.

"Pakistan places great importance on its cordial and friendly relations with Australia," he said and emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy could play a pivotal role in deepening these ties.

The Speaker while underscoring the significance of parliamentary exchanges in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between both countries, said that it will also provide valuable opportunities for parliamentarians to learn from each other’s experiences.

Ayaz Sadiq also acknowledged the vital role played by the Pakistan-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly. This Parliamentary group, he said, has been instrumental in enhancing communication and collaboration between the two countries.

He emphasized that the group’s ongoing efforts are essential in promoting bilateral contacts and fostering stronger ties between the two nations.

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirmed Pakistan’s constitutional commitment to protecting the rights of all communities within the country.

"Pakistan's constitution guarantees the protection of the rights of all communities within Pakistan," he said, highlighting the country's firm stance on ensuring equal rights for all citizens.

The Speaker also praised the Women Parliamentary Caucus in the National Assembly, recognizing its active role in empowering women and safeguarding their rights. He further commended the efforts of the Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which is working diligently to promote the achievement of SDGs.

In the context of fostering political stability and unity, he noted the introduction of the Charter of Parliament aimed at promoting harmony between the government and the opposition.

"All parliamentary parties have agreed to the Charter of Parliament," he affirmed, stressing that this initiative reflects a collective commitment to a more cooperative and cohesive political environment.

The Speaker also highlighted the establishment of a special parliamentary committee under the Charter of Parliament to address important constitutional reforms, including the approval of the draft for the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which was passed with unanimous consent in the committee.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the need for greater collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, energy, tourism, and infrastructure, all of which offer substantial investment opportunities in Pakistan.

"There are vast investment opportunities in agriculture, tourism, energy, and other economic sectors in Pakistan," he stated, encouraging Australian investors to explore these avenues.

The Speaker also called for increased exchanges of business delegations between the two countries to explore new economic frontiers and enhance trade relations.

Neil Hawkins echoed Pakistan's sentiment about the historical ties between the two nations, emphasizing Australia's continued commitment to Pakistan’s prosperity.

He said that Australia places great importance on its historical relationship with Pakistan, while highlighting the deep-rooted bonds between the two countries.

Neil Hawkins expressed Australia's aspirations for Pakistan, stating, "Australia desires to see Pakistan as a peaceful, prosperous, and developed country." He also praised Pakistan's natural beauty, noting that it is "blessed with immense natural beauty" and called attention to the abundant opportunities in Pakistan’s tourism sector.

Hawkins commended the steps taken by Pakistan to empower women and protect the rights of youth. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries in supporting social development and gender equality, while praising the induction of youth in the bureaucracy.

The High Commissioner highlighted the shared historical relations between Pakistan and Australia, emphasizing the enduring partnership between the two nations. He further acknowledged the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Australia, stating that Pakistani expatriates are playing a vital role in Australia's development and progress.

Both Ayaz Sadiq and the High Commissioner expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan-Australia relations, with a shared commitment to fostering deeper cooperation across all sectors.