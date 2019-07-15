Pakistan committed to achieve globally agreed SDGs despite economic challenges: Maleeha

(@FahadShabbir)

At the United Nations, Pakistan says it will continue to work towards achieving the globally agreed sustainable development goals despite economic challengesAddressing the third global workshop on Voluntary National Reviews at the 2019 High Level Political Forum

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) At the United Nations, Pakistan says it will continue to work towards achieving the globally agreed sustainable development goals despite economic challengesAddressing the third global workshop on Voluntary National Reviews at the 2019 High Level Political Forum, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said these goals aimed at ending poverty, fighting inequalities and tackling climate change through innovative, targeted and focused implementation strategies in all fields.

She said a key aspect of the implementation strategy is strengthening existing alliances and forging new ones, leveraging technology and mobilizing finance.Maleeha Lodhi said Pakistan has launched its National SDGs Framework in 2018 to plan, strategize and optimize the full potential of SDGs in the country.She said Pakistan has integrated Sustainable Development Goals into its national development agenda through political commitment and ownership.