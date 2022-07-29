UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Boost Trade Ties, People To People Contacts With Tajikistan: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday held a bilateral meeting with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to further enhance bilateral trade, promote regional connectivity, and strengthen people-to-people links between the two countries.

The foreign minister laid emphasis on reinvigorating bilateral economic relations by boosting trade and investment through cooperation in diverse areas and frequent exchange of business, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

He appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries at the multilateral fora including at SCO and exchanged views on situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister underlined Pakistan's efforts for relief efforts and lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan and underscored the need for urgent international humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people.

He reiterated Pakistan's support for a peaceful, united, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also underscored the importance of road and energy connectivity for regional prosperity and stressed the need for completion of CASA-1000 power transmission project in this context.

The two sides agreed to continue to remain in contact.

Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Exchange Business Road Tashkent Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

