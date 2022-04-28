UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Cement Abiding Ties With Cuba: Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 02:53 PM

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday expressed Pakistan's resolve to cement abiding ties with Cuba and its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday expressed Pakistan's resolve to cement abiding ties with Cuba and its people.

In a meeting with Cuban Ambassador Zener Caro, the State Minister fondly remembered the assistance provided by Cuba during the massive earthquake in Pakistan in 2005.

The Cuban ambassador felicitated the Khar on assuming the office as State Minister for Foreign Affairs.

