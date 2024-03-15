Pakistan Committed To Combat Islamophobia: Minister For Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Friday said Pakistan reaffirmed commitment to combat Islamophobia as it surged across the world, fueled by discriminatory laws and populist policies manifest in hijab bans, desecration of the Holy Quran, vilification of religious personalities and destruction of Holy Sites
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Friday said Pakistan reaffirmed commitment to combat Islamophobia as it surged across the world, fueled by discriminatory laws and populist policies manifest in hijab bans, desecration of the Holy Quran, vilification of religious personalities and destruction of Holy Sites.
In a statement, he said, “On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we join the international community in raising our voice against all acts of Islamophobia. Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding.”
Recent Stories
Holders Man City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia
Sindh University hosts seminar- Speakers urged women's empowerment through inclu ..
The Economic Challenges for the New Government
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 14
Sonko and Diomaye: Senegal's anti-establishment figureheads
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila
PSL 9 Opening Eliminator: United opt to bat against Gladiators
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom, deal angers Swiss hard-right
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister
Climate: Carbon capture tech is booming, and confusing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against Islamophobia1 minute ago
-
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Ibrahim Khan to retire on April 141 hour ago
-
Funeral held for patrolling police official in Texila2 hours ago
-
Tharcoal block-I Energy Project likely to create employment openings: Minister2 hours ago
-
Son killed, mother injured in road accident in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
LHC disposes of Azam Swati's petition for details of cases2 hours ago
-
Seminar on Islamophobia held at National Skills University2 hours ago
-
HEC stresses awareness about prevention of blasphemous activities on social media.2 hours ago
-
ATC allows police to investigate MPA in jail2 hours ago
-
Secretary SED visits examination centres2 hours ago
-
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo visits fair price shops2 hours ago
-
Taxila Police arrest notorious commando gang2 hours ago