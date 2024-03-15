Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Combat Islamophobia: Minister For Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 11:26 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Friday said Pakistan reaffirmed commitment to combat Islamophobia as it surged across the world, fueled by discriminatory laws and populist policies manifest in hijab bans, desecration of the Holy Quran, vilification of religious personalities and destruction of Holy Sites.

In a statement, he said, “On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, we join the international community in raising our voice against all acts of Islamophobia. Pakistan will continue to work closely with the international community in promoting dialogue, harmony and mutual understanding.”

