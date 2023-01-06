UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Complete IMF Programme: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva on Friday called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif over telephone, expressed her deep sympathy and concern on the human and material losses due to the recent floods and reiterated her commitment to help Pakistan in the difficult period

The prime minister thanked the IMF managing director for her concern on the fallout of the floods and extended invitation to her to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference at Geneva.

Kristalina Georgieva thanked the PM for the invitation, saying she would be able to join the conference virtually as the IMF board meetings had been prefixed for January 9 -10.

The prime minister assured the IMF MD that Pakistan was committed to successfully complete the ongoing Fund's programme. He also thanked her for her understanding and empathy of the challenges that Pakistan had been facing.

