Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Continue Engagement With Int'l Community On Afghanistan Peace: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan peace: Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue engagement with the international community particularly the United Nations towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue engagement with the international community particularly the United Nations towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He stated this as the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister expressed support for UNAMA's important work in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan United Nations

Recent Stories

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

6 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

6 minutes ago
 Food items being provided to citizens at lower pri ..

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

6 minutes ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

6 minutes ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

11 minutes ago
 Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

11 minutes ago
OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

11 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

11 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

11 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

11 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

11 minutes ago
 Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box offi ..

Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box office, social media

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan