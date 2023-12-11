(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to continue engagement with the international community particularly the United Nations towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He stated this as the Secretary-General's Special Representative for Afghanistan and Head of UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign minister expressed support for UNAMA's important work in Afghanistan.