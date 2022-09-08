UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Deepen Ties With US In Diverse Fields: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 08, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with US in diverse fields: PM

Policy Adviser to the US Secretary of State Derek Chollet, on behalf of the Biden Administration, has affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this immense challenge, extend vital support, and help affected people rebuild their lives and communities.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Senior Policy Adviser to the US Secretary of State Derek Chollet called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan is committed to deepen and widen its ties, especially in the areas of security, health, climate change, trade and investment.

He emphasized the need for a constructive and sustained engagement between the two countries, based on the principles of mutual trust, respect and understanding.

In the regional context, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and called for unfreezing of the Afghan assets. He also emphasized the need for enhanced engagement with the Afghan authorities.

Underlining Pakistan's commitment to promote peace in the region, including with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the need for resolution of long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute, as per the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He added over 33 million have been affected more than 1,300 lives lost and immeasurable damage was caused to agriculture, livestock, property, and critical infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also cautioned about the likely outbreak of water-borne diseases.

He undelined that the Government was fully engaged in the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister underscored that rehabilitation and reconstruction would pose formidable challenges. Continued support, solidarity and assistance from the United States, a country with which Pakistan has a long-standing relationship, was crucial in this context.

While highlighting the devastating impacts of climate change on our planet, the Prime Minister called for stepping up international efforts to meet climate goals, including mobilizing climate finance to better cope with this challenge.

On behalf of the Biden Administration, Derek Chollet affirmed that the U.S. would stand by Pakistan in the wake of this immense challenge, extend vital support, and help affected people rebuild their lives and communities.

He expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Pakistan at the precious lives, resulting from the riverine floods.

The Prime Minister thanked Derek Chollet for visiting Pakistan at a critical moment when the country has been adversely affected by the most devastating flood in its history, with millions affected and displaced.

