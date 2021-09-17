UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Enhance Relations With Belarus In All Fields Of Mutual Interest: PM

Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:10 AM

DUSHANBE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan was committed to further enhancing its relations with Belarus across all fields of mutual interest, including trade, investment, agriculture, industry and defence.

The Prime Minister said this during the meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held here in the capital of Tajikistan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of the Heads of State meeting.

The two leaders discussed mutual efforts for strengthening of Pakistan-Belarus relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Reviewing bilateral relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the growing cooperation between the two countries.

It was also agreed to enhance bilateral exchanges at the highest parliamentary and political levels.

The two sides noted that the visit of the Belarus Foreign Minister to Pakistan later this year, would contribute significantly to the consolidation and further expansion of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

The two leaders exchanged views on the current situation in Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister underscored that as a country most affected by conflict and with instability in Afghanistan for over 40 years, Pakistan had a vital interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He stressed that the international community must stand by the Afghan people, help avert a humanitarian crisis, and take steps to stabilize the economy.

The Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan's full support to efforts for stabilization of Afghanistan and hoped that the international community will play a positive role in this regard.

Imran Khan renewed his invitation to President Lukashenko to visit Pakistan. President Lukashenko extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Belarus at the earliest convenience.

