Pakistan committed to enhance ties with Switzerland: Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Thursday here received ambassador of Switzerland to Pakistan Bénédict de Cerjat for a farewell call.

According to a tweet of Foreign Office, the secretary termed Switzerland as an important partner and appreciated ambassador Cerjat's valuable contribution to bilateral relations and reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance cooperation in all areas bilaterally and in multilateral arena.