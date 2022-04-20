UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Ensuring Afghanistan's Peace: Khar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan committed to ensuring Afghanistan's peace: Khar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to continuing its efforts toward ensuring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

She expressed these views in a meeting with Pakistan's Special Envoy to Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq who called on her at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Khar said Pakistan respected the sovereignty of Afghanistan and considered peace in the neighbouring country of utmost importance.

She expressed concern over the incidents of targeting Pakistani security forces from Afghan soil.

Ambassador Sadiq gave a detailed briefing to the State Minister on the security situation of the region.

Additional Secretary Afghanistan Amir Aftab Qureshi and Director General Afghanistan Asif Memon were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Hina Rabbani Khar From

Recent Stories

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

6 minutes ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

49 minutes ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.