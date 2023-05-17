Pakistan committed to ensuring generation of environment-friendly energy: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to ensuring generation of environment-friendly energy and an ambitious target had been set up to enhance share of renewable energy (RE) to 60 per cent in the total country's energy mix by 2030.

Addressing at the Future Energy Conference Conference 2023, he said Pakistan was moving fast on path of economic development, said a statement received here from Bangkok.

He said the share of environment-friendly energy in Pakistan had surged to over six per cent of the total country's energy mix.

The government had also plan to switch to 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030, he added.

He said complete ban on coal import by 2030 was also part of the plan.

National Electricity Policy 2021 envisaged to meet the energy needs through local indigenous resources, he added.

He said although Pakistan share in environmental pollution was very minimum but badly affected due to climate change.

Pakistan was paying special attention to the generate power through solar and wind, he added.