UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Ensuring Generation Of Environment-friendly Energy: Khurram

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan committed to ensuring generation of environment-friendly energy: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to ensuring generation of environment-friendly energy and an ambitious target had been set up to enhance share of renewable energy (RE) to 60 per cent in the total country's energy mix by 2030.

Addressing at the Future Energy Conference Conference 2023, he said Pakistan was moving fast on path of economic development, said a statement received here from Bangkok.

He said the share of environment-friendly energy in Pakistan had surged to over six per cent of the total country's energy mix.

The government had also plan to switch to 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030, he added.

He said complete ban on coal import by 2030 was also part of the plan.

National Electricity Policy 2021 envisaged to meet the energy needs through local indigenous resources, he added.

He said although Pakistan share in environmental pollution was very minimum but badly affected due to climate change.

Pakistan was paying special attention to the generate power through solar and wind, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Import Vehicles Bangkok Khurram Dastgir Khan National University From Government Share

Recent Stories

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to g ..

World Bank expects UAE&#039;s non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

57 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhamma ..

IHC orders to release Maleeka Bokhari, Ali Muhammad Khan

1 hour ago
 Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged ..

Punjab Government Demands PTI to surrender alleged terrorists in Zaman Park

1 hour ago
 OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustaina ..

OPPO Battery Health Engine wins 2023 SEAL Sustainable Product Award in recogniti ..

2 hours ago
 IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

3 hours ago
 IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed acce ..

IT Minister stresses importance of high-speed access to internet by every citize ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.