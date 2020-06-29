UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Eradicate Militancy From Its Soil: President Alvi

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Pakistan committed to eradicate militancy from its soil: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemning the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange building said militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemning the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange building said militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The President said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil, a statement issued by the President House said.

President Alvi paid tribute to the security guards of pakistan stock exchange building who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

