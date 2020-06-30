Pakistan committed to eradicate militancy from its soil: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemning the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange building said militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The President said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil, a statement issued by the President House said.

Later on his twitter account the president paid tribute to the courage of Sindh police personnel and private security guards of pakistan stock exchange building who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Praising their performance, the president said they took eight minutes to gun down the terrorists.

He further tweeted that due to such display of valour, lives of countrymen were made safe and secure.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on his Twitter account posted that it was encouraging to see first responders; the police to take on terrorists so bravely and professionally.

"Gives us confidence (that) we have built capacity to beat back the menace effectively. Bravo Pakistanis-love our resilience, prayers for martyred/injured," he further tweeted.