UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Committed To Eradicate Militancy From Its Soil: President Alvi

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:00 AM

Pakistan committed to eradicate militancy from its soil: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday strongly condemning the terrorist attack at Karachi Stock Exchange building said militants would not be given a space to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The President said Pakistan was committed to eradicating terrorism and extremism from its soil, a statement issued by the President House said.

Later on his twitter account the president paid tribute to the courage of Sindh police personnel and private security guards of pakistan stock exchange building who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Praising their performance, the president said they took eight minutes to gun down the terrorists.

He further tweeted that due to such display of valour, lives of countrymen were made safe and secure.

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa on his Twitter account posted that it was encouraging to see first responders; the police to take on terrorists so bravely and professionally.

"Gives us confidence (that) we have built capacity to beat back the menace effectively. Bravo Pakistanis-love our resilience, prayers for martyred/injured," he further tweeted.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Attack Terrorist Militants Police Karachi Stock Exchange Twitter Pakistan Stock Exchange From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

16 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

46 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.