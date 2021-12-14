Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

The Minister for State for Information and Broadcasting says that Pakistan Army is making all possible efforts to make border security more effective

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 14th, 2021) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib says Pakistan is committed to eradicate terrorism and its armed forces and security agencies are thwarting the nefarious designs of terrorists.

Farrukh Habib strongly condemned terrorist attack on Abdoi Sector Post on the Pak-Iran border in Balochistan province.

Farrukh Habib said Pakistan Army is making all possible efforts to make border security more effective.

His statement came in reaction to the terrorists’ attack on a post of security forces along Pakistan-Iran border in Abdoi Sector.

According to the ISPR, Lance Naik Zaheer Ahmad embraced martyrdom during heavy exchange of fire.

The security forces also inflicted heavy losses onto the fleeing terrorists.

The ISPR, in a statement, said the country's security forces remain determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.