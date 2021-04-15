Pakistan committed to expeditiously complete CPEC projects: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underscored the transformational significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed the country's commitment to expeditiously complete its projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday underscored the transformational significance of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and reaffirmed the country's commitment to expeditiously complete its projects.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, who called on him here. During the meeting, views were exchanged on China's experience of poverty alleviation, COVID-19 situation, and bilateral relations.

The prime minister congratulated the Chinese leadership on successfully achieving the momentous goal of eradicating extreme poverty from the country, and underlined that Pakistan was keen to learn from China's experience of poverty alleviation as well as development.

� He highlighted that Pakistan was currently facing the third wave of COVID-19 and the government was taking necessary measures to combat it and had devised an elaborate plan of vaccination across the country.

Imran Khan added that the people of Pakistan looked forward to welcoming President Xi Jinping to Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

Ambassador Nong Rong conveyed cordial greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang, and reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen Pakistan-China ties.

China, he added, would do its utmost to help Pakistan deal with the surge of COVID-19, including expeditious provision of vaccines.

Ambassador Nong Rong also reiterated invitation to the prime minister to visit China.