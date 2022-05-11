UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Fast-tracking Key CPEC Projects: FM

Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2022 | 10:37 PM

Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

The foreign minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in Pakistan-China bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

The foreign minister held virtual meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. State Councilor Wang Yi extended felicitations to the foreign minister on assumption of his office, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed that Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister thanked his counterpart for China's firm support to Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The foreign minister appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan's infrastructure, energy, industrialization, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan's firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Foreign Office China CPEC Jammu Independence Karachi University All

Recent Stories

Police arrests murder accused

Police arrests murder accused

21 seconds ago
 Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

Stocks advance despite US inflation miss

23 seconds ago
 Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in g ..

Maryam urges KP people to give chance to PMLN in general elections

25 seconds ago
 Commission on US Biolabs in Ukraine Plans to Meet ..

Commission on US Biolabs in Ukraine Plans to Meet on May 16 - Senior Russian Law ..

28 seconds ago
 US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 ..

US Drug Overdose Deaths Hit Record High of 107,000 in 2021 - CDC

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI forei ..

Election Commission of Pakistan adjourns PTI foreign funding case hearing till T ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.