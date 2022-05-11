Pakistan committed to fast-tracking key CPEC projects: FM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday underlined that Pakistan was committed to high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and looked forward to fast-tracking key projects and accelerating industrial relocation to Pakistan, especially in CPEC Special Economic Zones.

The foreign minister underscored his determination to inject fresh momentum in Pakistan-China bilateral strategic cooperative partnership and add new avenues to practical cooperation.

The foreign minister held virtual meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. State Councilor Wang Yi extended felicitations to the foreign minister on assumption of his office, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The two foreign ministers discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari conveyed that Pakistan enjoyed unique and time-tested bonds with China and appreciated the measures taken by the two sides to strengthen the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

The foreign minister thanked his counterpart for China's firm support to Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and national development, and reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to China on all issues of its core interest.

The foreign minister appreciated the transformational impact of CPEC on Pakistan's infrastructure, energy, industrialization, socio-economic development and improvement in livelihoods of the people.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the evolving situation in the region and beyond, in particular the dire humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister also briefed on the gross human rights violations and serious situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Condemning the terrorist attack in Karachi University in which three Chinese teachers lost their lives, the foreign minister underlined Pakistan's firm resolve to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

He reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to safety and security of Chinese projects, nationals and institutions in Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi agreed to remain in close contact.