Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands in solidarity with people around the world to raise awareness, inspire action, and reaffirm its commitment to combating cancer - globally the second leading cause of death.

In a message on World Cancer Day observed on February 4, he said, "Pakistan has made significant progress in cancer research, treatment, and patient care. Advances in medical science, early detection, and improved healthcare facilities have contributed to better outcomes for cancer patients. However, cancer remains a major public health challenge, and we must continue our collective efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat this disease effectively."

"While there are some risk factors, such as genetic predisposition and environmental influences, that may be beyond our control, there are important steps we can take to reduce the risk of cancer. Timely identification, effective treatment, and regular exercise can help prevent this disease, as early diagnosis is crucial for its effective management, and I urge all Pakistanis to seek timely medical consultation and screenings," he added.

He said the government of Pakistan remained committed to strengthening cancer care infrastructure, investing in research, and ensuring access to affordable and quality treatment for all.

"We continue to work in partnership with healthcare professionals, researchers, and international organizations to enhance our capacity for cancer prevention and treatment. Pakistan recognizes the importance of global cooperation in tackling this menace, and we have done meaningful and result oriented collaborations with the international community in advancing research, innovation, and medical breakthroughs."

The prime minister said, "On this day, we reiterate our government’s commitment toward ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer."

He invited all stakeholders to join in efforts to promote awareness regarding cancer, support those affected, and take proactive steps toward a healthier, cancer-free future for the nation.