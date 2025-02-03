Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Fight Cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands in solidarity with people around the world to raise awareness, inspire action, and reaffirm its commitment to combating cancer - globally the second leading cause of death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan stands in solidarity with people around the world to raise awareness, inspire action, and reaffirm its commitment to combating cancer - globally the second leading cause of death.

In a message on World Cancer Day observed on February 4, he said, "Pakistan has made significant progress in cancer research, treatment, and patient care. Advances in medical science, early detection, and improved healthcare facilities have contributed to better outcomes for cancer patients. However, cancer remains a major public health challenge, and we must continue our collective efforts to prevent, diagnose, and treat this disease effectively."

"While there are some risk factors, such as genetic predisposition and environmental influences, that may be beyond our control, there are important steps we can take to reduce the risk of cancer. Timely identification, effective treatment, and regular exercise can help prevent this disease, as early diagnosis is crucial for its effective management, and I urge all Pakistanis to seek timely medical consultation and screenings," he added.

He said the government of Pakistan remained committed to strengthening cancer care infrastructure, investing in research, and ensuring access to affordable and quality treatment for all.

"We continue to work in partnership with healthcare professionals, researchers, and international organizations to enhance our capacity for cancer prevention and treatment. Pakistan recognizes the importance of global cooperation in tackling this menace, and we have done meaningful and result oriented collaborations with the international community in advancing research, innovation, and medical breakthroughs."

The prime minister said, "On this day, we reiterate our government’s commitment toward ensuring early detection and affordable treatment of cancer."

He invited all stakeholders to join in efforts to promote awareness regarding cancer, support those affected, and take proactive steps toward a healthier, cancer-free future for the nation.

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector c ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks govt, academia, private sector collaboration to ensure food sa ..

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asi ..

Punjab Assembly to host CPA Asia and Southeast Asia Regional Conference

3 minutes ago
 Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in

Belgium moves to right as new PM De Wever sworn in

4 minutes ago
 US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs

US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs

4 minutes ago
 US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-mon ..

US manufacturing expands in January, ending 26-month contraction

4 minutes ago
 S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Con ..

S.Africa says 'will not let up' support for DR Congo

4 minutes ago
Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tar ..

Mexico president, Trump say US agrees to pause tariffs

4 minutes ago
 Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santor ..

Greek PM calls for calm amid 'very intense' Santorini tremors

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Ministe ..

Pakistan committed to fight cancer: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

4 minutes ago
 WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

24 minutes ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

24 minutes ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan