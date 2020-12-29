UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Committed To Forge Closer Ties With Central Asia In Diverse Fields: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan committed to forge closer ties with Central Asia in diverse fields: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underlined Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday underlined Pakistan's resolve to forge closer ties with Central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

He, particularly highlighted the importance of joint efforts to promote regional connectivity for economic growth and development of the region. In that regard, he said that Pakistani seaports provided a great opportunity to the Central Asian states for access to the Indian Ocean. The prime minister was talking to Uzbek Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham, who called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to bilateral relations, regional connectivity, and peace and security in the region were discussed.

The prime minister underscored Pakistan's fraternal ties with Uzbekistan based on common religious, historic and cultural bonds, and reaffirmed the commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

He recalled his last meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and stated that Pakistan looked forward to his visit at the earliest convenience. The two sides agreed to pursue Trans-Afghan railway line project "Mazar-e-Sharif Kabul Peshawar".

The prime minister supported Uzbek efforts to secure financing for the project by signing the Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the heads of various international financial institutions (IFIs) by Heads of State/Government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He stated that he had long underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan's positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and underscored that an inclusive and broad-based political solution would help establishment of durable peace and stability, and contribute to regional connectivity, progress and prosperity. The Uzbek transport minister conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes of the Uzbek president and noted that President Mirziyoyev was looking forward to visiting Pakistan.

On behalf of President Mirziyoyev, he also reiterated the invitation to the prime minister to visit Uzbekistan.

He also reaffirmed Uzbekistan's desire to have deeper bilateral trade and economic ties as well as enhanced connectivity with Pakistan.

Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Advisor for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood were present during the meeting.

The Uzbek minister for transport is on a one-day visit to Islamabad to discuss in detail rail and road cooperation from Central Asia to Pakistani seaports.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Visit Road Progress Uzbekistan Commerce All From Best Asia Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Previous governments responsible for power crisis ..

6 seconds ago

Moscow Authorities to Ease COVID-Related Restricti ..

10 seconds ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 392 points to close ..

3 minutes ago

Iran launches trial of own Covid-19 vaccine: state ..

3 minutes ago

Netherlands violated child's right to nationality: ..

3 minutes ago

One girl dead as powerful quake strikes central Cr ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.