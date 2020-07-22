UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Fraternal Ties With Bangladesh: Prime Minister

Wed 22nd July 2020 | 04:05 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan was committed to deepening fraternal relations with Bangladesh on the basis of mutual trust, mutual respect and sovereign equality. The prime minister expressed these view in a telephone call made to Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Imran Khan underscored the importance Pakistan attached to closer ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the significance of regular bilateral contacts and people-to-people exchanges.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to SAARC, Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the importance of both countries' working for enhanced regional cooperation for sustainable peace and prosperity.

Imran Khan offered condolences to Sheikh Hasina on loss of lives due to COVID-19 in Bangladesh, however commended the measures taken by her leadership to contain the spread of virus.

The two leaders exchanged views on their respective steps to deal with the myriad challenges posed by COVID-19.

Prime Minister Imran Khan apprised of his government's measures to save lives and livelihoods and also his "Global Initiative on Debt Relief" for developing countries.

He extended commiserations on the material and human losses due to the recent flooding in Bangladesh and prayed for early recovery of the people affected by this natural calamity.

Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Pakistan's perspective on the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for a safe and prosperous region.

He also reiterated his cordial invitation to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Pakistan.

