Pakistan committed to further deepen its multifaceted cooperation with Germany: FS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday said Pakistan enjoyed multi-faceted cooperation with Germany, and was resolved to further deepen it, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, climate change and energy.

Pakistan valued Germany's role as a development partner for over six decades, the foreign secretary said as he met with German State Secretary for Economic Cooperation and Development Jochen Flasbarth.

Mr Flasbarth is in Pakistan from February 14-16 on his first visit to abroad, after recently assuming his office.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional issues, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release said.

The foreign secretary stated that Germany was a valued, long-standing partner and Pakistan remained committed to further enhancing the bilateral relationship in all dimensions.

He said in 2021, the two countries celebrated 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations.

He highlighted Pakistan's shift to geo-economics. Noting that Germany was the largest trading partner of Pakistan within the European Union, he hoped that more German companies would take advantage of business friendly policies of the government.

The foreign secretary also appreciated Germany's steadfast support for GSP+ status to Pakistan.

During the exchange of views on regional situation, the foreign secretary hoped that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan would result in greater regional integration and connectivity.

Pakistan was committed to supporting the international community's efforts to strengthen peace and stability in Afghanistan, he added.

He emphasized the urgency to assist 40 million Afghan people in order to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown.

The German state secretary appreciated Pakistan's assistance in its evacuation operations from Afghanistan and hoped for Pakistan's continued support in that regard.

Pakistan and Germany enjoy excellent relations bilaterally as well as in the context of the EU. Germany is an important trading and development partner, one of the largest investors in Pakistan, and has a sizable Pakistani diaspora.