Pakistan Committed To Further Strengthen Relations With China: FM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Pakistan committed to further strengthen relations with China: FM

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari points out that across the political spectrum and divide; there is absolute unison when it comes to Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed Pakistan's firm commitment to further strengthen relations with China and take them into the new era.

He made the remarks at the delegation level talks with China currently underway at the foreign office in Islamabad.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that across the political spectrum and divide; there is absolute unison when it comes to Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

He said China has always proved to be a reliable partner and a trusted friend. He said a recent manifestation of this friendship was the prompt Chinese support and assistance in the evacuation of our nationals from Sudan.

Friendship with China is cornerstone of Pakistan's foreign policy.

The Foreign Minister was appreciative of China's firm support for Pakistan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and national development as well as its principled and just stance on Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said Pakistan continues to support China firmly on all its core issues including the One China policy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said China Pakistan Economic Corridor has strategic significance for our countries and Pakistan is fully committed to timely completion of the corridor project.

