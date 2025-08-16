Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Further Strengthen Ties With Bangladesh: Tarar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan committed to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan was committed to further strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh in political, economic, and cultural fields.

During a meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional situation, promotion of media cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction over the growing relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said Pakistan highly valued its relations with Bangladesh.

Pakistan has given a new dimension to relations with Bangladesh through high-level visits and cultural cooperation, he maintained.

"Cooperation in the media sector is very important to bring the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh closer to each other," Attaullah Tarar said.

The minister said that collaboration in film, drama, and digital media will not only bring the people of both countries closer but will also promote a positive narrative in the region.

Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Yunus reiterated his desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

He said that Pakistan and Bangladesh's historical bonds of friendship will always remain.

In the meeting, both sides agreed to continue positive progress in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.

