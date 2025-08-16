Pakistan Committed To Further Strengthen Ties With Bangladesh: Tarar
Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan was committed to further strengthening cooperation with Bangladesh in political, economic and cultural fields.
During a meeting with Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Mohammad Iqbal Hussain Khan, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional situation, promotion of media cooperation.
Expressing satisfaction over the growing relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that Pakistan highly valued its relations with Bangladesh.
Pakistan has given a new dimension to relations with Bangladesh through high-level visits and cultural cooperation, he maintained.
"Cooperation in the media sector is very important to bring the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh closer to each other," Attaullah Tarar said.
The minister said that collaboration in film, drama and digital media would not only bring the people of both countries closer but also promote a positive narrative in the region.
Bangladesh High Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Yunus reiterated his desire to strengthen bilateral relations and said that Pakistan and Bangladesh's historical bonds of friendship would always maintain.
In the meeting, both sides agreed to continue positive progress in Pakistan-Bangladesh relations.
Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubashir Hassan were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
MBZUAI begins new academic year with largest-ever cohort of over 400 students
Ports in Oman see growth in handling containers
Synergy Group Records 15 Wins at Dragons of Pakistan 2025 Awards
Ukrainian President says he will meet Trump Monday
Al Wakrah wins UAE President’s Cup Series for Purebred Arabian Horses in Spain
Power Slap 16: Wolverine vs. Klingbeil set for Abu Dhabi Showdown Week on Octobe ..
Eight Palestinian civilians killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza
Pakistan: Over 320 dead in 48 hours after heavy rains trigger flash floods
Alaska Summit: Trump says meeting with Putin 'very profound'
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh CM telephones GB Governor, KPK govt, expresses sorrow over flood situation8 minutes ago
-
"DI Khan Floods:CM Gandapur to Oversee Relief Efforts in Flood-Hit Areas"8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to further strengthen ties with Bangladesh: Tarar8 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab lays foundation stone of development projects in Korangi8 minutes ago
-
DC Muzaffargarh inspects Primary Health Center Langar Sarai18 minutes ago
-
Thundershower forecast for isolated places in cities including Karachi18 minutes ago
-
PM's Coordinator urges all political parties to support relief activities in flood-affected areas18 minutes ago
-
World recognizing Pakistan's economic turnaround: Ahsan Iqbal18 minutes ago
-
DPO Muzaffargarh distributes helmets to promote road safety18 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Razi Hospital in Kahuta commences operations, offers quality healthcare"28 minutes ago
-
SCCI express grief over losses in recent flash floods28 minutes ago
-
Water filtration plants progress reviewed38 minutes ago