UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Gas Pipeline Project With Turkmenistan - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan Committed to Gas Pipeline Project With Turkmenistan - Foreign Minister

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated on Thursday his country's commitment to cooperation with Turkmenistan, including on the construction of a major regional pipeline and enhancing security in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated on Thursday his country's commitment to cooperation with Turkmenistan, including on the construction of a major regional pipeline and enhancing security in Afghanistan.

"Pleased to call on President [of Turkmenistan] #GurbangulyBerdimukhammedov today in Ashgabat. I reiterated Pakistan's commitment to enhance our economic connect through various projects including TAPI [Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline]. Also shared imp of a peaceful #Afghanistan & the need to continue close coordination," Qureshi tweeted.

The 1,800-kilometre TAPI gas pipeline will allow Turkmenistan to diversify its gas export and directly deliver gas to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

However, chaotic security situation in Afghanistan hampers the pipeline construction. In February, the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) pledged not to jeopardize the project after a meeting of the Taliban delegation with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Moradov.

Following a weeks-long offensive launched after the US started withdrawing forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 and caused the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of locals to seek escape for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from the Central Asian nation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Rashid Ashgabat Turkmenistan February August Gas From Government Asia

Recent Stories

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report t ..

PM to share Govt's three-year performance report today

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red ..

Pakistan is likely to be moved off from travel red list of UK

28 minutes ago
 Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official ..

Russia reports record daily virus deaths: official tally

2 minutes ago
 Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal ..

Over thousand needy people avail free quality meal at G-9 Langar Khana

2 minutes ago
 Macron Invites Tajik President to Visit France - E ..

Macron Invites Tajik President to Visit France - Elysee Palace

2 minutes ago
 TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten by Taliban Milit ..

TOLO's Reporter, Cameraman Beaten by Taliban Militants While on Duty in Kabul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.