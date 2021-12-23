Pakistan committed to host 48th session of OIC-CFM in March 2022: FM

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has thanked Pakistan for recently hosting the extraordinary session of Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2021) Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday Pakistan owing to its effective diplomacy has become the hub of world attention.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan is committed to host 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in March 2022.

He stated this while addressing at a reception, he hosted in honor of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chuadhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State Farrukh Habib and senior officers of the Ministry of Information in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister said that with the recently held extraordinary session of the OIC-CFM on Afghanistan being appreciated at international level,

The Foreign Minister congratulated Minister for Information and Broadcasting and appreciated the services of his whole team on the effective coverage of the extraordinary session of Council of Foreign Ministers.

Taking to Twitter, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Session is a prime example of our collective determination and action to help those most in-need.

He said we thank Pakistan for hosting this vital meeting and inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people.