Pakistan committed to improve ties with Afghanistan in all fields: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said Pakistan attached utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Afghanistan and was fully committed to further improving ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The President stated this during a meeting with the outgoing Afghan Ambassador Atif Mashal, who paid a farewell call on him, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan had deep interest in strengthening relations with all neighbours especially Afghanistan.

He said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the region, adding that the goals of economic prosperity and regional connectivity, could not be realized without a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

The President also welcomed the Loya Jirga decision's to release the remaining prisoners as per US-Taliban peace agreement.

The President told the Ambassador that Pakistan treated Afghan refugees like brothers and provided them all health facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also highlighted Pakistan's role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan by building hospitals, schools, universities and roads.

He also lauded the government's decision to open Gwadar port for Afghan trade and expressed the hope that it would facilitate Afghan transit trade as well as improve economic relations between the two countries.

The Afghan Ambassador appreciated Pakistan's contribution in promoting peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

He also thanked the government of Pakistan for its support during the coronavirus pandemic by allowing trade and movement of Afghans at crossing points of the border.

