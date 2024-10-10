Pakistan Committed To Improving Mental Health Of Nation: President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan was committed to improving the mental health of the nation and enhancing the mental health facilities.
“On this day, I encourage everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles, stay connected with loved ones, and engage in regular physical activity to manage stress and anxiety. Together, through our individual and collective efforts, we can build a healthier nation,” the president said in a message on World Mental Health Day being observed on October 10 (today).
Today, he said they observed World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about mental health and the need to provide counseling and support to those in need.
This year’s theme, “Mental Health at Work”, highlights the importance of creating healthy work environments that protect and support mental well-being.
“According to the World Health Organization, almost 60% of the world’s population is in the workforce, therefore, addressing mental health at work has become more urgent than ever,” a press release quoted the president as saying.
The president said that harassment at the workplace and poor working conditions not only affected workers’ mental health but also caused a decline in productivity.
It was, therefore, imperative that employers and other stakeholders build a healthy and conducive working environment to improve mental health and boost productivity at work, he stressed.
He said Pakistan was committed to improving mental health and has launched the National Mental Health Helpline (1166) which underlined their dedication to providing accessible support.
This helpline connected individuals to essential services, including local treatment facilities and support networks.
Moreover, he said, Pakistan was proud to be the first country to develop a cost-benefit package for essential health services, including mental health interventions at both Primary healthcare and community levels.
“Other key initiatives include the establishment of a National Task Force for Mental Health, which provides oversight, promotes mental well-being, and advocates for better care and human rights for those affected by mental disorders. We have also integrated mental health education, into the Lady Health Worker training curriculum to enhance early detection of the problem,” he further noted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mental health crisis reaches boiling point, Psychiatrists urge immediate action2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Committee Chairman calls for immediate end to Indian brutalities12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm deepening economic cooperation52 minutes ago
-
Former NA Speaker Elahi Bux Soomro passes away2 hours ago
-
President to pay a two-day visit to Turkmenistan on Oct 10-112 hours ago
-
KP government bans PTM activities10 hours ago
-
Widow’s Right to Marry: FOSPAH Leads the Way, and Lahore High Court Echoes10 hours ago
-
Notorious criminal injured by accomplices' fire"11 hours ago
-
All major political parties signed CoD: Asif11 hours ago
-
4 killed in Jamshoro traffic accident11 hours ago
-
Gwadar University, ANF hold awareness session on drug prevention11 hours ago
-
Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister11 hours ago