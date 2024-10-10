Pakistan committed to improving mental health of nation: President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan was committed to improving the mental health of the nation and enhancing the mental health facilities.

“On this day, I encourage everyone to adopt healthier lifestyles, stay connected with loved ones, and engage in regular physical activity to manage stress and anxiety. Together, through our individual and collective efforts, we can build a healthier nation,” the president said in a message on World Mental Health Day being observed on October 10 (today).

Today, he said they observed World Mental Health Day to raise awareness about mental health and the need to provide counseling and support to those in need.

This year’s theme, “Mental Health at Work”, highlights the importance of creating healthy work environments that protect and support mental well-being.

“According to the World Health Organization, almost 60% of the world’s population is in the workforce, therefore, addressing mental health at work has become more urgent than ever,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

The president said that harassment at the workplace and poor working conditions not only affected workers’ mental health but also caused a decline in productivity.

It was, therefore, imperative that employers and other stakeholders build a healthy and conducive working environment to improve mental health and boost productivity at work, he stressed.

He said Pakistan was committed to improving mental health and has launched the National Mental Health Helpline (1166) which underlined their dedication to providing accessible support.

This helpline connected individuals to essential services, including local treatment facilities and support networks.

Moreover, he said, Pakistan was proud to be the first country to develop a cost-benefit package for essential health services, including mental health interventions at both Primary healthcare and community levels.

“Other key initiatives include the establishment of a National Task Force for Mental Health, which provides oversight, promotes mental well-being, and advocates for better care and human rights for those affected by mental disorders. We have also integrated mental health education, into the Lady Health Worker training curriculum to enhance early detection of the problem,” he further noted.