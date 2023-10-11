Pakistan committed to interrupt Poliovirus circulation: Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that Pakistan steadfastly committed to interrupt Poliovirus circulation and join the ranks of polio-free countries.

Addressing the session of the Polio Eradication of 70th WHO Regional Committee meeting in Cairo, Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Pakistan has made great strides against polio.

The minister said that Pakistan Polio Program had taken concerted measures to improve campaign quality and vaccine uptake in the endemic districts such as fractional IPV campaigns to boost immunity and offering pluses such as soaps to promote hygiene.

He said through effective case response, Pakistan has prevented the virus from establishing circulation outside the endemic zone.

All-age vaccination is being conducted on the Pakistan side along the Pak-Afghan border. In the security compromised areas, alternate strategies are being employed such as ring-fencing vaccination and a special campaign to offer polio and routine immunization to children in 69 most vulnerable UCs of southern KP, he told.

The minister said that Pakistan was committed to protecting its children from poliomyelitis and was also mindful of its obligations under the International Health Regulations. This commitment exists across the board, he added.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had very recently chaired a meeting of the National Task Force and inaugurated a nationwide polio campaign.

As per the GPEI Strategy 2022-2026, Pakistan has also started planning for transition, by collecting requisite data as per global standards such as physical verification of assets and HR data collection, the minister said.

He appreciated the generous and continued support of all donors and partners to Pakistan as it fights this virus.