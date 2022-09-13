UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To IPU's Mission For Peace, Democracy: President

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Pakistan committed to IPU's mission for peace, democracy: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would always stand by its commitment to the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) mission for peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and youth empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistan would always stand by its commitment to the Inter-Parliamentary Union's (IPU) mission for peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and youth empowerment.

Dr Arif Alvi, while talking to President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reiterated Pakistan's commitment to IPU's efforts for sustainable development through political dialogue, cooperation and parliamentary action.

Talking to the delegation, the president said that Pakistan had high expectations of IPU, particularly with regard to playing a key role in the resolution of conflict and upholding human rights in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed the hope that IPU would take notice of the ongoing Islamophobia in India and the increasing persecution and intimidation of Muslims in India.

While discussing the magnitude of recent floods in Pakistan, the president said the devastating floods were a wake-up call to the world to take serious, meaningful and effective measures and actions on war footing to reduce carbon emissions for preventing the devastation caused by climate change in many parts of the world, especially in this country.

He deplored that Pakistan was facing the worst impact of global warming despite the fact that it was contributing less than 01% of carbon emissions in the world.

He called upon the IPU to take parliamentary action to reduce the negative fall-outs of climate change.

President Alvi said that Pakistan alone could not shoulder the gigantic task of rehabilitation of 33 million flood victims and reconstructing millions of houses and vital infrastructure.

He appealed to the developed world to come forward and help Pakistan to cope with the devastation caused by global-warming-induced super floods.

Duarte Pacheco, while offering his sincere condolences on the deaths caused by the floods, expressed his concerns over the destruction of infrastructure in most parts of the country.

He said that IPU, being a multilateral forum, discussed the issues confronted by the world as no single country could resolve the issues faced by it without the collective support of other countries.

The delegation was accompanied by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Faisal Saleem Rahman and Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Senate World Flood Democracy Ipu Jammu Muslim Million Arif Alvi Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Victorious Pakistan polo team reaches home

Victorious Pakistan polo team reaches home

50 seconds ago
 Pak golf outfit to compete at WCGC World Final in ..

Pak golf outfit to compete at WCGC World Final in Spain

52 seconds ago
 50 more diagnosed with dengue in RWP

50 more diagnosed with dengue in RWP

53 seconds ago
 Rotary Club donate goods for flood victims

Rotary Club donate goods for flood victims

57 seconds ago
 PTDC explores ways to curb pollution on Baltoro, K ..

PTDC explores ways to curb pollution on Baltoro, K2 Base Camp Trek

12 minutes ago
 US annual inflation eased in August - but likely n ..

US annual inflation eased in August - but likely not enough

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.