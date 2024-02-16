Pakistan Committed To Movement Of People, Goods Across Pak-Afghan Border: FO
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Pakistan remained committed to facilitating fully regulated movement of people and goods across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border based on norms of interstate relations, the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said on Friday
In response to media queries regarding remarks of Deputy Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, she said, “Any self-serving and fanciful claims regarding the legality and sanctity of the Pak-Afghan border cannot change the facts of geography, history and international law.
She said the Afghan side will be well advised to address Pakistan’s genuine security concerns than try to divert public attention by such unfortunate public pronouncements.
