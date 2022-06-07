Pakistan Committed to Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline Project - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) Pakistan is committed to the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project, Moscow and Islamabad are currently discussing legal issues, Shafqat Ali Khan, the country's ambassador to Moscow, told Sputnik.

"The exact date (when work on the project will be completed) is unknown yet. There are several legal issues. There are no particular problems. As for political will, both countries are committed to this project," the diplomat said.

The Pakistan Stream gas pipeline was originally called "North-South."