Pakistan committed to peace but will respond to any aggression: NA Speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Pakistan remains a peace-loving nation but will give a forceful response to any act of aggression.

He was addressing a ceremony held here to mark Youm-e-Takbeer on Wednesday, the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker paid tribute to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for making the bold decision to conduct nuclear tests, asserting that this move secured Pakistan’s defense and transformed the regional balance of power. “If Nawaz Sharif had not carried out the nuclear tests on May 28, the regional scenario would have been very different today,” he said and added, "This day is a symbol of national pride and a reminder of our sovereignty."

The Speaker said that modern warfare has evolved beyond conventional methods, referring to recent Indian hostilities including attacks on Pakistan’s strategic installations like the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. “Modi has spared no opportunity to provoke Pakistan, but our armed forces responded with strength and resolve. The nation stands proud of their courage,” he added.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed deep respect for the soldiers who risked their lives to defend the homeland. “May Allah Almighty protect the brave young men who stood firm and took bullets for this nation,” he said.

While emphasizing that Pakistan does not seek conflict, he warned that any future aggression would be met with a decisive and befitting response. “Pakistan will not initiate war. But if war is imposed on us, we will retaliate with full force,” he declared.

Commenting on recent Indian accusations of cross-border involvement in an attack, he said Pakistan had immediately called for an impartial investigation by a neutral country, which exposed the baselessness of the allegations. “It was a failed conspiracy that backfired. Pakistan’s principled and transparent stance was acknowledged globally,” he said. “We offered an independent inquiry, our intentions were clear, and our hands were clean,” he added.

The Speaker noted that Pakistan’s armed forces not only defended the country but also defeated the enemy’s designs. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and diplomacy, particularly in resolving the Kashmir dispute, and expressed concern over the civilian toll caused by regional tensions. “We don’t want war. Pakistan wants to move forward towards a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” he said. “Today, the Kashmir issue has once again been brought into international focus,” he added.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq drew attention to the situation in Balochistan, emphasizing that the people and the armed forces of Pakistan stand united in confronting subversive elements. He strongly condemned a handful of individuals who are acting on foreign directives and receiving funding from India to destabilize the region.

Reflecting on his own political journey, he recalled campaigning in difficult conditions and said it had only strengthened his resolve to serve the public. He also praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her tireless work. “Despite the challenges, our Chief Minister is working day and night for the welfare of the people. Her leadership is focused on public service and progress.”