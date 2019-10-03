Pakistan committed to peace in region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan was committed to peace in the region and would continue to make efforts to secure it.

Talking to newsmen, here, he said that peace in Afghanistan was important for regional peace.

He said that nine sessions were held between USA and Afghan Taliban's political commission and detailed discussions were held on situation in Afghanistan and to restore peace there.

However, he said, the process faced suspension at a time when it was almost finalized, he said, adding that some vested interests did not want peace in the region.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran. He said that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were tense these days, adding that Pakistan wanted both the countries to normalize relations.

He said Pakistan had paid a very heavy price in the fight against terrorism and its soldiers and people laid down their lives.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly and the world was taking Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir seriously.

Qureshi said India had exposed its real face before the world through its inhuman treatment to Kashmiri people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been facing lockdown and communications suspension for the last two months.

He said Pakistan would fulfill its promise of Kartarpur Corridor and added that former Indian prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh would be welcomed if visited Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.