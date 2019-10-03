UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Committed To Peace In Region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan committed to peace in region: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

MULTAN, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan was committed to peace in the region and would continue to make efforts to secure it.

Talking to newsmen, here, he said that peace in Afghanistan was important for regional peace.

He said that nine sessions were held between USA and Afghan Taliban's political commission and detailed discussions were held on situation in Afghanistan and to restore peace there.

However, he said, the process faced suspension at a time when it was almost finalized, he said, adding that some vested interests did not want peace in the region.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan enjoyed friendly relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran. He said that relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were tense these days, adding that Pakistan wanted both the countries to normalize relations.

He said Pakistan had paid a very heavy price in the fight against terrorism and its soldiers and people laid down their lives.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan successfully highlighted the Kashmir issue at United Nations General Assembly and the world was taking Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir seriously.

Qureshi said India had exposed its real face before the world through its inhuman treatment to Kashmiri people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been facing lockdown and communications suspension for the last two months.

He said Pakistan would fulfill its promise of Kartarpur Corridor and added that former Indian prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh would be welcomed if visited Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India USA Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World United Nations Iran Manmohan Singh Jammu Price Saudi Arabia Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of w ..

1 hour ago

40,000 new jobs created by private sector in Q2 20 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed accepts condolences of King Salm ..

1 hour ago

UAE deploys mobile clinic in Yemen&#039;s Red Sea ..

2 hours ago

Kalimat Foundation donates 2,000 books to Al Zaata ..

2 hours ago

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.