UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Committed To Peaceful Resolution Of Disputes: Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan committed to peaceful resolution of disputes: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations charter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the peaceful settlement of international disputes through peaceful means, in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations charter.

She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed). The minister addressed the forum through a video message. Ambassador of Pakistan to China Moin ul Haque also attended the ceremony virtually.

In her remarks, the minister congratulated all parties on the opening of the office and reiterated Pakistan's full support to the International Organization for Mediation.

She emphasized that development was a shared goal of the international community, yet unresolved international disputes, such as Jammu and Kashmir, continue to shackle the progress and development leading to poverty.

She noted that as the largest developing country and the partner of choice on the road to sustainable development, China had an irreplaceable role to play in strengthening the international system to better serve the needs of our peoples. She expressed hope that IOMed will pave the way for expeditious and low-cost resolution of the international disputes.

The IOMed preparatory office was jointly inaugurated by Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HKSAR, Liu Guangyuan, Secretary for Justice of the Government of the HKSAR Paul TK Lam and Director-General of the IOMed Preparatory Office Sun Jin.

Chief Executive of the HKSAR John Lee, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, and ministerial-level representatives of Indonesia, Sudan, Belarus, Serbia, Laos, Djibouti, Algeria and Cambodia also addressed the ceremony through video messages.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Hina Rabbani Khar United Nations China Road Guangyuan Djibouti Jammu Progress Algeria Indonesia Belarus Serbia Sudan Cambodia Laos All Government

Recent Stories

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear ..

Budapest Vows to Help Exclude Russian Oil, Nuclear Industry From 10th EU Sanctio ..

3 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian ..

Ukrainian Nobel winner demands justice for Russian 'war criminals'

3 minutes ago
 Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Spe ..

Localization of SDGs key to attain 2030 goals: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pe ..

3 minutes ago
 Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating hea ..

Excessive usage of chemicals on crops creating health, environmental hazards: VC ..

4 minutes ago
 Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling d ..

Election campaign to end 48 hours before polling day in Rajanpur: The Election C ..

4 minutes ago
 PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences ..

PM meets President Erdogan; expresses condolences over loss of lives in massive ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.