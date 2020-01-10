Pakistan committed to play positive role in easing tension in region: Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has extended offer to Iranian ambassador during a meeting that Pakistan is ready to play positive role in easing tension in the region

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th January, 2020) Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi has extended offer to Iranian ambassador during a meeting that Pakistan is ready to play positive role in easing tension in the region.During the meeting Qureshi and Iranian ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini exchanged views on US-Iran conflict and law and security situation in the region.According to a statement issued by Foreign Office (FO) here Friday Shah Mehmood Qureshi congratulated Iranian ambassador on his appointment in Pakistan.Qureshi said the two countries enjoy old historical, religious and multidimensional brotherly ties.

The bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran will gain further strength due to appointment of a veteran ambassador like you here, he hoped.FM Qureshi held the escalating tension in the region is not in the interest of any one.

Pakistan is committed to play its positive role in easing tension in the region.He said " I am in contact with different foreign ministers of the region. I am going to undertake important foreign tours including visit to Iran.Iranian ambassador while thanking Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured him of his full fledged efforts and cooperation in further bolstering bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran.