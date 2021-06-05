UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Protect Environment For Future Generations: Foreign Sec

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan committed to protect environment for future generations: Foreign Sec

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Saturday said Pakistan supported the global efforts to preserve nature and protect the environment for future generations.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views after he planted a sapling at thelawns of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to commemorate the World Environment Day 2021, hosted by Pakistan.

Mahmood said Pakistan was committed to the Ecosystem Restoration for the benefit of the country and the world.

More Stories From Pakistan

