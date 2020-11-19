UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Protect Its Children From All Types Of Exploitation: President

Thu 19th November 2020

Pakistan committed to protect its children from all types of exploitation: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has stated that Pakistan was committed to protect its children from all types of exploitation, exclusion and marginalization.

"We reiterate our pledge towards promotion and protection of children's rights in the country," he said in a message on the occasion of Universal Children Day on November 20.

The president said, "In Pakistan, 20th November is celebrated as Universal Children's Day every year with the commitment to safeguard the rights of children." Pakistan as a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Children (ICRC) has been making sincere efforts at all national, regional and international fora to protect the rights of children, he added.

The president said it was their obligation to protect their children and provide them access to development and participation opportunities without any discrimination of status, caste, creed or religion.

"At the same time, it is endeavoring to provide them with equal opportunities and an enabling environment to excel in every sphere of life," he added.

The president said that the government was carrying forward an agenda for substantial reforms which would have a salutary impact on the lives of children.

"This includes Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Act, 2020, Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, ICT Child Protection Act, 2018, establishment of the National Commission on the Rights of Child," he added.

The president said that while the government was fully alive to its responsibilities, there was however, a need for all the stakeholders to work in the same direction, adding the task of child welfare required partnerships of all public and private agencies.

"I call upon the media, corporate sector, community, parents and children themselves to come together and play their constructive role in the national effort to improve the lives of children in Pakistan," he stressed.

