Pakistan Committed To Providing Top Level Security To Chinese Personnel: FS

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 11:17 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan was committed to providing highest level of safety, security and protection to Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan was committed to providing highest level of safety, security and protection to Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

He stated this in a meeting with a delegation led by Cheng Guoping, External Security Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, here at the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Secretary reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Karachi on 26 April 2022.

He shared that the law enforcement authorities were thoroughly investigating the attack to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

The Foreign Secretary underlined the high importance attached by Pakistan to its longstanding, multifaceted relationship with China.

He underscored that both sides were committed to further strengthening the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, ensuring fast-tracked progress in high-quality development of CPEC, and deepening bilateral exchanges in all areas.

