Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Religious Freedom, Minority Rights; Says Minister At Holi Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 11:38 PM

Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority rights; says minister at Holi celebration

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and minority rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to religious freedom and minority rights.

Addressing a ceremony celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi at the National library of Pakistan, Sardar Yousaf said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony celebrates various religious festivals every year to promote unity among diverse communities.

"The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees religious freedom to followers of all faiths," he stated, emphasizing that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah ensured minority rights by including the white color in Pakistan's national flag.

Highlighting the spirit of togetherness, he added, "We are all Pakistanis and equally share each other’s joys and sorrows." Stressing that all religions advocate for humanity, Sardar Yousaf mentioned that such celebrations were endorsed by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to foster harmony.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed the celebration of religious festivals of all communities with due respect.

"Seats have been reserved for non-Muslim communities in the Senate, National Assembly, and Provincial Assemblies, and they can also contest general elections," he noted.

The minister underscored that protecting the rights of all Pakistani citizens is a national responsibility. He highlighted that minority students are awarded scholarships, and funds are allocated for their education and health. Furthermore, a five percent quota has been reserved for minorities in government jobs, he added.

Calling for peace and tolerance in society, Sardar Yousaf stressed that religious harmony is essential for national unity. "The Shehbaz Sharif government has conveyed a clear message that the world must stand against injustice wherever it occurs," he remarked.

"Religion teaches humanity and tolerance," he said, urging everyone to contribute to creating a society where all citizens live in happiness. He also announced that the ministry would soon celebrate Easter and Nowruz festivals as part of its interfaith initiatives.

Recent Stories

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be inclu ..

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY 2025-26: NA ..

7 minutes ago
 Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ ..

Abul Hasan congratulates newly elected body of BUJ, QPC

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' ri ..

Punjab govt fully active in protecting farmers' rights: Punjab Information Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi ..

Iffat Naveed’s short stories collection “Raddi” launch at ACP

2 minutes ago
 Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakist ..

Awareness walk to celebrate 50 years of SOS Pakistan to be held on April 25

2 minutes ago
 27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam ..

27 non-locals killed, several injured in Pahalgam attack in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
KP health department initiates registration of Blo ..

KP health department initiates registration of Blood Banks

2 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exe ..

Rescue 1122 Attock conducts flood preparedness exercise

2 minutes ago
 Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during bud ..

Finance Department economize Rs 370 mln during budget preparation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority ..

Pakistan committed to religious freedom, minority rights; says minister at Holi ..

2 minutes ago
 The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pa ..

The use of mobile phone banking apps on rise in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milest ..

Rwandan embassy inaugurated in Islamabad; a milestone in strengthening bilateral ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan