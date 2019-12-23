UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To SAARC's Objectives, Says PM Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:29 PM

Pakistan committed to SAARC's objectives, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of its Charter

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said Pakistan attaches great importance to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation and remained committed to its principles and objectives of its Charter.In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan congratulated veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik for his nomination for the top slot of President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the span of two years and termed his appointment brought laurel for the country.He expressed the hope that Iftikhar Ali Malik is a seasoned veteran trade leader and would utilize his best abilities to bring closer the SAARC member states besides promoting regional trade.He said Pakistan had always strived to make the regional body a vibrant vehicle for mutual cooperation based on the principle of sovereign equality.He said that SAARC had immense potential for strengthening the economies of the member countries and to promote collaboration in various areas of mutual significance."The organisation needs to work towards achieving economic, cultural and social growth of theregion," he said, calling for increased level of connectivity among the SAARC member states for a prosperous region.

Iftikhar Malik thanked Prime Minister for his congratulation and conveyed his message to Imran Khan that he would do his best to promote regional trade and Pakistan had advanced its belief that a secure and peaceful environment in South Asia was crucial for the advancement of region's development and prosperity.He assured that he would play a positive role in further strengthening regional cooperation.He said holding position of President of SAARC CCI meant renewing impetus amongst the member states and therefore was significant.Iftikhar Malik said Pakistan had all resources to become an economic giant but only need is to set directions with zeal, courage and sincerity.

He said Pakistan's huge mineral resources could help get rid of the economic ills.Reiterating his earlier stance, he said Imran will utilize his best leadership flair and available resources for the promotion of trade and industry in South Asian region.

