Pakistan Committed To Sovereignty Of Saudi Arabia: PM

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan committed to sovereignty of Saudi Arabia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed Pakistan's commitment and support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia.

Talking to Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hameed Al-Rowailly, the prime minister underlined the importance Pakistan attached to Saudi Arabia in broadening mutual cooperation and strengthening the people-to-people contacts.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on a range of important issues of common interest.

Imran Khan expressed confidence that the recently established Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) would play a catalytic role in fostering enhanced bilateral cooperation in all fields.

He welcomed the Saudi delegation and conveyed his warm regards to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He added that the people of Pakistan always accorded special reverence to the Saudi leadership.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the robust defence relationship between the two countries, and hoped that bilateral defence cooperation would grow further in the years ahead.

He also expressed Pakistan's support for resolving the conflict in Yemen through dialogue and diplomacy, and appreciated Saudi efforts in this regard.

General Al-Rowailly acknowledged the excellent collaboration and appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan armed forces. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. Regular andhigh-level exchange of visits is a reflection of excellent relations between the two countries.

