Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Strengthen Ties With European Union: Ayaz

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with European Union: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said that Pakistan highly valued its relationship with the European Union and was committed to strengthening that bond into a robust strategic partnership.

"Pakistan is a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-national country, where citizens enjoy fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution," he said during a meeting with the EU delegation, led by Frans van Daele, Special Envoy of the European Union, at the Parliament House.

Dr Reena Kavinka, EU's Ambassador to Pakistan was also present in the meeting.

The speaker further highlighted that the Parliament had consistently undertaken initiatives to safeguard the rights and welfare of all Pakistanis.

Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the significant role that minorities play in Pakistan's national development and prosperity.

He reiterated that the Parliament was committed to promoting religious harmony and had ensured full representation of minority communities in the legislative body.

"The international community should recognize the severe human rights violations occurring in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and Gaza," he said, urging the global community to take action to halt the ongoing atrocities in the regions.

EU's Special Envoy Frans van Daele acknowledged Pakistan's importance on the global stage and expressed the European Union's desire to further strengthen ties with the country.

"The European Union is keen to enhance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Pakistan," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India National Assembly Minority Parliament Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Gaza European Union Jammu Van All

Recent Stories

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad ..

Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem

47 minutes ago
 COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terror ..

COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus

56 minutes ago
 Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's propert ..

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

1 hour ago
 South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

1 hour ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

4 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

4 hours ago
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

4 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

20 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan