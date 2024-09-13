Pakistan Committed To Strengthen Ties With European Union: Ayaz
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Friday said that Pakistan highly valued its relationship with the European Union and was committed to strengthening that bond into a robust strategic partnership.
"Pakistan is a multi-cultural, multi-religious and multi-national country, where citizens enjoy fundamental rights as guaranteed by the Constitution," he said during a meeting with the EU delegation, led by Frans van Daele, Special Envoy of the European Union, at the Parliament House.
Dr Reena Kavinka, EU's Ambassador to Pakistan was also present in the meeting.
The speaker further highlighted that the Parliament had consistently undertaken initiatives to safeguard the rights and welfare of all Pakistanis.
Ayaz Sadiq acknowledged the significant role that minorities play in Pakistan's national development and prosperity.
He reiterated that the Parliament was committed to promoting religious harmony and had ensured full representation of minority communities in the legislative body.
"The international community should recognize the severe human rights violations occurring in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, and Gaza," he said, urging the global community to take action to halt the ongoing atrocities in the regions.
EU's Special Envoy Frans van Daele acknowledged Pakistan's importance on the global stage and expressed the European Union's desire to further strengthen ties with the country.
"The European Union is keen to enhance both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Pakistan," he added.
