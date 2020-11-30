UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Strengthen Ties With Tanzania: Foreign Secy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 08:59 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen ties with Tanzania in an across the broad spectrum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen ties with Tanzania in an across the broad spectrum.

The foreign secretary expressed these views as he received a delegation of businessmen from Tanzania here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood highlighted "Engage Africa" initiative and Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to deepen cooperation with Africa.

