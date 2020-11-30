Pakistan committed to strengthen ties with Tanzania: Foreign Secy

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to strengthen ties with Tanzania in an across the broad spectrum

The foreign secretary expressed these views as he received a delegation of businessmen from Tanzania here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood highlighted "Engage Africa" initiative and Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to deepen cooperation with Africa.

