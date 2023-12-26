Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Strengthening Ties With China: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan committed to strengthening ties with China: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said Pakistan was committed to taking its relationship with China to new heights of cooperation and solidarity.

PM Kakar expressed these views as the country's ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi called on him here at the PM's Office.

The prime minister expressed confidence that Ambassador Hashmi, who recently assumed his responsibilities in Beijing, would play his role in further strengthening ties between Pakistan and China.

