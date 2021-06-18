UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Committed To Strong Ties With Niger: FS

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:37 PM

Pakistan committed to strong ties with Niger: FS

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan under its 'Engage Africa' was committed to strengthening relationship with Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan under its 'Engage Africa' was committed to strengthening relationship with Niger. The Foreign Secretary stated this as he received Niger's Minister of Industry Gabo Sabo Moctar and Minister for Investment Boubacar, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FS Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed resolve to deepen Pak-Niger fraternal cooperation in all dimensions.

�He thanked Niger on extending steadfast support to Pakistan for Kashmir cause.

