Pakistan committed to strong ties with Niger: FS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said Pakistan under its 'Engage Africa' was committed to strengthening relationship with Niger. The Foreign Secretary stated this as he received Niger's Minister of Industry Gabo Sabo Moctar and Minister for Investment Boubacar, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FS Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed resolve to deepen Pak-Niger fraternal cooperation in all dimensions.

He thanked Niger on extending steadfast support to Pakistan for Kashmir cause.